The UAE continues its efforts to provide humanitarian and relief support to the brotherly Palestinian people in the health and food fields and the provision of clean water and shelter materials.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published in a post on its official account on the “X” platform: “The UAE continues its efforts to provide humanitarian and relief support to the brotherly Palestinian people in the field of health and food, and the provision of clean water and shelter materials.”

She added: “The state is also working with international partners to ensure safe and sustainable humanitarian corridors for the delivery of aid, in addition to its diligent communications to stop the escalation and provide immediate protection for civilians.”