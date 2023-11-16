The head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, revealed that the UAE is exposed to more than 50,000 cyber attacks every day, which are dealt with proactively according to the highest standards, efficiently and professionally, pointing out that the media is one of the main sectors targeted by hackers.

He stressed that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, realized early on the importance of cybersecurity in protecting its development path towards the future, by continuing to innovate, develop, and create an advanced electronic infrastructure capable of protecting national achievements and gains in a safe digital environment.

The head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, said in his keynote speech entitled “The Cyber ​​Pulse in the World of Media” during the activities of the third day of the World Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, “Protecting the borders of our digital space is a top priority for the UAE government by setting advanced policies, strategies and standards.” In addition to qualifying national cadres capable of dealing with potential cyber threats with high efficiency and proactiveness.”

He added that in light of all government and private sectors moving toward smart transformation, the cybersecurity and media sectors share common factors, which is providing a safe digital environment for the work of this strategic sector, in addition to the role of the media in enhancing societal awareness of the importance of responsible electronic use that will protect individuals’ privacy. Companies and institutions.

He pointed out the importance of cooperation between all governmental and private institutions and the interest in enhancing knowledge in the field of cybersecurity, because of the great importance it represents in protecting national achievements, adding that the media is one of the main sectors targeted by hackers, which requires working in a safe and fortified digital environment, which makes cooperation between the two sectors Cybersecurity and the media are necessary to maintain the sustainability of the media work system.

The head of cybersecurity for the UAE government pointed to the diversity of cyber targeting tools, starting with SMS messages, emails, and fake links targeting the public, individuals and institutions, stressing the importance of cyber awareness for individuals and institutions.

He pointed out that the Cyber ​​Security Council launched the “Cyber ​​Pulse” initiative, which targeted all strategic sectors in the country to enhance digital awareness among the user population.

Al-Kuwaiti stressed the need to broadcast specialized media messages in the field of cybersecurity that are appropriate to various segments of society, with the aim of enhancing capabilities and raising awareness of cybersecurity to protect the public of users from digital fraud, and introducing hackers to different ways and methods of phishing, and how to secure personal devices and applications and in institutional work.

The activities of the third day of the World Media Congress witnessed the holding of a group of sessions and workshops in which discussions focused on the future of sports media, tolerance and coexistence in the media sector, challenges and opportunities in production companies, and transformation in broadcasting and digital media.

The participants also highlighted the challenges facing the media industry in light of technological developments, stressing the ability of young people to contribute to confronting them by spreading awareness of the importance of verifying information before sharing it, and promoting a culture of critical analysis among the public.

The Trends Center for Research and Consultation organized a panel discussion entitled “Youth, Education, and the Future of Media,” in its pavilion at the World Media Congress, with the participation of an elite group of researchers, media followers, students, and content management specialists, while 6 episodes of the “Trends Podcast” were recorded discussing climate issues. Sustainability and media in many aspects, and research agreements were signed with 5 intellectual and media institutions.

The panel discussion, which was moderated by Moza Al Marzouqi, researcher and head of economic studies at Trends, addressed the critical view of media production, circulation and consumption in the contemporary world, with a focus on the development of technology in digital media and its impact. It also addressed the relations between youth and education and the future of media on the Internet. Global scope.

Al Marzouqi stressed the importance of empowering young people by spreading media awareness, pointing out that this represents a commitment to building a more cohesive and interconnected society.

For her part, Ilyazia Al Hosani, Director of the Media Communications Office at Trends, stressed the role of scientific research centers and the media in addressing the challenges, explaining that opinion polls showed that 90% of teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 years use social media, and that 75% % of them have at least one active account on social media, while 51% of them said that they visit one of the social media sites at least daily.

She stated that with the emergence of social media, the media space has become a place full of chaos and a fertile environment for misleading information, so the responsibility of research and thinking centers lies in disseminating correct and reliable information that can bridge the knowledge gap that has arisen today.

For his part, Abdullah Al Riyami, Head of Content Strategy at Khaleej Times newspaper, said: “We live in a globalized world, and this means that there is a range of different value systems, stressing the importance of parents educating the younger generations about what to watch or avoid.”

For her part, Khadija Al-Shamili, an engineer in the field of space and aviation, said that social media is an arena in which we move from one platform to another, indicating that the current generation uses the platforms as a diary, but without paper, as we use digital platforms instead, stressing the necessity of using the rules of communication. Social to exchange ideas and opinions in a positive way; Which raises awareness across platforms, and the necessity of accepting differences, and concluded by saying that young people shape social media and influence tomorrow.

The panel discussion concluded with a number of recommendations to enhance the role of youth in the future of the media, including educating young people about the importance of media awareness and critical thinking, developing educational programs that help young people use the media responsibly, and supporting the production of high-quality media content targeting young people.

In a related context, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in its pavilion participating in the “World Media Congress,” presented the security media platform, which represents a qualitative shift in broadcasting urgent awareness messages to society through social media platforms to reach the largest segment of society to provide awareness messages about volatile weather conditions as well as Accidents or congestion on internal and external roads.

The Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department of the Community Security Sector provided an explanation to visitors about the application of programs and courses for reducing traffic points and their importance in modifying the behavior of vehicle drivers and reducing traffic accidents, according to which driving licenses are restored to those enrolled after completing the course program, and the objectives of the electronic monitoring project, which is being implemented in cooperation. With the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, as an alternative to imprisonment, the electronic bracelet is used to determine the geographical scope, times, and rules imposed on those subject to surveillance to be there or to abstain from it based on the merits of judicial rulings and prosecutorial decisions.

In its pavilion, the Abu Dhabi Police General Command presented an overview of its initiatives and systems to achieve development in various operational fields, and to support the circular economy and environmental sustainability in all its work and activities, in commitment to the directions of the Abu Dhabi government towards achieving sustainable development and its environmental vision 2030.