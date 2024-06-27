The UAE has affirmed its keenness to achieve the highest rates of food safety, and to ensure access to safe, sound and nutritious food to all members of society in all circumstances and times.

This came during the participation of the state delegation in the meeting of the Gulf working group for the Codex Alimentarius Commission (Codex), which was hosted by the Qatari capital, Doha, in the presence of representatives of the Gulf Standardization Organization and supporting organizations such as the International Association for Food Legislation Science, in addition to a group of experts from international scientific bodies and heads of delegations from countries. Members.

The UAE delegation was headed by Moza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs and Chairman of the UAE National Codex Alimentarius Committee emanating from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. The delegation reviewed successful experiences and initiatives supporting food safety issues such as legislation, standard specifications and technical regulations supporting the food industry. beverages, enhancing food safety, and dealing with emerging issues related to food and nutrition.

Moza Al Muhairi stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between brothers in the Arab Gulf countries on various issues related to food safety, as the meeting contributes to raising the level of food safety in the region and improving the health of Gulf citizens.

She gave a presentation on “Developing an International Standard for Camel Milk,” which included a proposal to develop an international standard for camel milk that was approved by the Codex Alimentarius Committee for the Near East Region. The presentation also included what the UAE had done at the national level in forming a technical plan to develop a standard for camel milk and preparing a document for that.

She pointed to the United Nations’ declaration of 2024 as the “International Year of Camelids,” which is a good opportunity to support the trend, given that camels are an essential element for the livelihood and food of millions of families in more than 90 countries in the world, the most important of which is the Arab region.

The presentation concluded by announcing the UAE’s intention to hold an international forum to support and develop camel milk in September of the current year 2024, which aims to highlight the advantages and importance of regulating the production, description and circulation of camel milk in order to support current efforts in developing an international standard for camel milk within the umbrella of the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

She stressed that food safety represents one of the most important pillars supporting achieving food security and environmental sustainability of agricultural and food production, which contributes to achieving the aspirations of the wise leadership towards a more prosperous and happier society.

It is worth noting that the UAE National Committee for the Codex Alimentarius was formed in 2020 to enhance the food security system, as the country aims, through its National Food Security Strategy, to place the UAE at the forefront of the Global Food Security Index by 2051.