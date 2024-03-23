The UAE affirmed its firm commitment to the brotherly Palestinian people, its solidarity and its firm commitment to supporting the residents of the Gaza Strip during these difficult times.

This came during the participation of the Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, in the ministerial conference on the humanitarian sea corridor for the Gaza Strip, which was held in Cyprus, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus, Dr. Constantinos Koumpos, and the United Nations Senior Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid. CAG, the United Nations Office for Project Services, the United Nations World Food Programme, and the World Health Organization, along with a number of representatives of countries and international organizations.

Al Hashemi said that the UAE, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is working to support the Palestinian brothers and provide them with humanitarian aid, and will remain committed to working with all concerned international parties to deliver relief support to affected civilians in Gaza. Through various means, including activating the sea corridor, which is a lifeline for the people of Gaza, to deliver aid to the people who are in dire need of it, especially in the areas of northern Gaza, and to be a complementary crossing to the existing land crossings.

Al Hashemi added that the UAE achieved a historic precedent by sending the first ship carrying 200 tons of food aid, in cooperation with the World Central Kitchen organization, to northern Gaza, and will continue to work to strengthen these humanitarian efforts to ensure that aid arrives in an effective and fair manner.

She explained that resolving this crisis requires a long-term ceasefire and a concrete plan to resume political dialogue, achieve a two-state solution, and establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state.

It is noteworthy that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, is continuing its humanitarian efforts to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, and launching humanitarian initiatives, including Operation “The Gallant Knight 3”, as it provided more than 25 thousand tons of relief, humanitarian, food and medical aid, by operating three ships and 216 aircraft. And moving about 1000 trucks.

It also included the establishment of a field hospital in Gaza, a floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish, and receiving hundreds of medical cases to receive medical care and treatment in state hospitals, based on the initiative launched by His Highness, the President of the State, may God protect him, to treat 1,000 injured children from the Gaza Strip. And 1,000 cancer patients, in addition to providing safe drinking water, through the establishment of desalination plants that provide 1.2 million gallons per day.