The UAE Team Emirates, current world reference in cycling, will be one of the blocks to follow in the next Giro d’Italia (May 6 to 29), especially when today has confirmed the Emirati formation that will present a lineup of true luxury. The leader, as expected, will be the Portuguese Jooo Almeida (23 years old), who will arrive at the best moment of his career and after showing a clear evolution in the high mountains, Achilles’ heel that once deprived him of get on the podium (4th) of the Corsa Rosa when he was the leader for 15 days in the 2020 edition.

“This is a special race for me, I have great memories here and I am excited to be back with a great team looking for good results together. The preparation for the Giro has been going very well. Since my last race (won stage in Volta a Catalunya) I have been training at altitude in the Sierra Nevada with some of my teammates and we have an excellent armed group. Obviously, my goal is to make a good overall, but we also have Fernando for the sprints and a lot of guys who have won here at the Giro before. We can’t wait to get going”, explained an excited Almeida in statements provided by his team. Together with Carapaz and Simon Yates, the Portuguese figure in all the pools to get on the podium

balanced team

But the Portuguese will not be alone in his particular company. And it is that in the mountains he will be supported by experienced runners like Davide Formolo, Rui Costa and Diego Ulissi, In addition to the explosive talent of Alessandro Kovi. The formation of the Emirates is completed Fernando Gaviria, who this year aspires to the ciclamino jersey after having recovered his best pedal stroke, Max Richeze and Rui Oliveira.