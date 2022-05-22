Mona Al Hammoudi (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE affirms day after day that the process of construction in this country continues and is proceeding with confident steps in light of the cohesion and support of the nation’s leadership and people, where everyone works with sincerity, loyalty and loyalty in order to continue to support the renaissance of the nation established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. “May God rest his soul” are the pillars of its construction and followed the path of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and the wise leadership, to make the UAE the most advanced, prestigious and prestige at the level of the countries of the world. He is satisfied only with the first place, and no government does not spare an effort in order to make the people happy and achieve their well-being.

The principles of the next fifty years come as a reference for state institutions to strengthen the pillars of this union, build a sustainable economy, harness all resources in order to build a more prosperous society and move to a new stage of development and development with a leadership that believes in the capabilities of the people of the country and seeks to involve them in being the basis of the strategic path of the state. The main main priority, which is to strengthen the union, in terms of institutions, legislation, powers and budgets, and to develop all regions of the country, urban, developmental and economic, is the fastest and most effective way to consolidate the union of the Emirates.

The first principle is the main pillar on which the sons of the country work, who affirm, through their sincerity and sincere work, their continuous quest to continue the development and renaissance of the state in various sectors and move towards more achievements that reflect the leadership of the state and its aspirations for the next fifty years. The principle constitutes the strategic path that The state is taking it to achieve its vision towards a brighter and more accomplished future, and it aspires to achieve everything that would enhance the state’s position and its leading position in the world.

Since its establishment in 1971, the UAE has been keen to strengthen its union with the guidance of a rational leadership that believed in this union, its strength and the necessity of its existence, and spared no effort in its development and prosperity by launching strategies, policies and initiatives that strengthened its pillars.

The principle of “strengthening the union”, which was placed at the top of the ten principles, is an embodiment of the state’s approach to launching development projects, programs and initiatives aimed at strengthening the union and strengthening its system among the various emirates of the state, where the state witnessed a comprehensive renaissance in various sectors, whether through the competitiveness of the national economy, With an infrastructure of international standards linking the emirates of the country, developing the human cadre in various disciplines, building a strong educational system, a comprehensive health care system, and finally building a soft diplomatic force capable of international influence and enhancing the state’s position among the countries of the world, which contributed to strengthening and strengthening the union until it was crowned The UAE is the top of the global competitiveness indicators in various development sectors.

The UAE’s achievements in the sectors and development fields reflected the country’s approach to strengthening the union, as the UAE ranked first regionally and ninth globally in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2021 report, and ranked first globally in 22 indicators, and occupied a place among the top five globally in 62 indicators, and among Top ten globally in 120 indicators. The UAE has achieved distinguished international achievements in the competitiveness indicators of the infrastructure sector, as it was ranked among the top ten countries in the world during the past year in 16 indicators related to the sector.

It ranked first in indicators of housing adequacy, quality control of construction, and satisfaction with the road and highway system, and came third in city management and the issuance of building permits, seventh in the quality of road infrastructure, eighth in the burden of obtaining a building permit, and ninth in the quality of port infrastructure. And in the management of logistics services, and the tenth in infrastructure in general and in the quality of trade, transport and property registration.

The UAE, through its institutions, legislation and continuous work, emphasizes the principle of strengthening the union as one of the most important pillars of the state’s continuation in its development fields in various sectors and its quest to move forward to reach more achievements by cohesion and destroying the people of the country with the wise leadership to complete the achievements made during the past fifty years.

UAE diplomacy

The UAE enjoys significant international diplomacy, in which the strength of the state played a major role in drawing it, as the UAE passport is among the 3 most powerful passports around the world, and the UAE has diplomatic relations with various countries of the world, and the UAE has diplomatic positions in many international events Last year also witnessed the signing of the Abrahamic Agreement with Israel, which reflects the state’s orientations towards peace and human brotherhood.

The tenth principle of the fifty principles of the Emirates confirms this, as it stipulates the call for peace and peace, negotiations and dialogue to resolve all differences is the basis of the foreign policy of the UAE, and striving with regional partners and global friends to consolidate regional and global peace and stability is a fundamental driver of foreign policy.

Federal National Council

The Federal National Council, which was established in 1972 and includes members from the various emirates of the country, is a major contributor to approving draft laws and discussing issues and topics related to members of society and federal institutions and bodies.

The directives of the rational leadership related to coordination and hard work between the federal and local sectors and members of society have a role in creating service integration in all sectors, the most important of which are housing, health and education, which reflects the wise vision of the leadership towards consolidating the union and working on developing its institutions and continuing to launch development projects and initiatives that achieve prosperity for the country. and its members.