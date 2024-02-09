The UAE strongly condemned the two terrorist attacks that took place in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Pakistani government and the friendly Pakistani people, and to the families and relatives of the victims as a result of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.