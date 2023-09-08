The UAE strongly condemns the two terrorist attacks that took place in northeastern Mali, killing and injuring a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and contradict human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the government of the Republic of Mali and its friendly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.