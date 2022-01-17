The UAE Foreign Minister said: “We condemn the terrorist Houthi militia’s targeting of civilian areas and facilities on UAE territory,” and stressed that this sinful targeting will not go unpunished.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that the UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and this sinister criminal escalation, describing these attacks as a heinous crime committed by the Houthi militia outside international and humanitarian laws.

The ministry said that this terrorist militia continues its crimes unchecked in an effort to spread terrorism and chaos in the region in order to achieve its illegal aims and objectives, calling on the international community to condemn and completely reject these terrorist acts that target civilians and civilian facilities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased as a result of this criminal attack, and its condolences to the injured and their families, wishing them a speedy recovery. In addition, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that two planes were dealt yesterday morning, one of which led to the outbreak of a limited fire at the refined products loading station in the “Musaffah” area, as well as another fire in the currently inactive new construction area within a building adjacent to the main building of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

It was announced earlier, yesterday, that a fire broke out after an explosion at a refined products loading station in the Musaffah area, which led to the death of a Pakistani and two Indians, and the injury of six others, whose injuries were between light and medium.

In a statement, she said that in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Airports Company and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, the minor fire was brought under control in the currently inactive new construction area, and two injured airport employees were transferred to the hospital to ensure their safety and receive the necessary health care. Abu Dhabi Police expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured, and praising the public for not circulating false information and the need to obtain data from official sources.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

