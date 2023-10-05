The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are inconsistent with humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Syrian Arab Republic, its brotherly people, and to the families and relatives of the victims as a result of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.