The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted several sites in the city of Erbil and its suburbs in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability, and contrary to religious and humanitarian values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and condolences to the families and families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.