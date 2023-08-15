The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a religious shrine in the city of Shiraz, Iran, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and contradict human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its neighboring people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.