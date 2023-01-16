The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist bombing that took place in the Hiran region, central Somalia, and resulted in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability and contradicting human values ​​and principles.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims as a result of this heinous crime.