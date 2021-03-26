The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the cowardly attack that targeted a station for the distribution of petroleum products in Jizan, in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE condemns this terrorist and sabotage act that targets vital and civilian installations in the Kingdom and threatens the security of energy supplies and the stability of the global economy, noting that the continuation of these attacks in recent times is a dangerous escalation that undermines security and stability in the Kingdom. Region.

The Ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom regarding these terrorist attacks and stood with it in one line against every threat to its security and stability and support it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.

The statement emphasized that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered by the state as a threat to its security and stability system.