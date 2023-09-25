On Monday, the UAE strongly condemned the storming of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremists under the protection of the Israeli police.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the UAE’s firm position on the necessity of providing full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and stopping serious and provocative violations there.

The Ministry stressed the importance of respecting the role of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not prejudice the authority of the powers of the Jerusalem Endowments Administration and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to stop the escalation and not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing that the UAE rejects all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions and that threaten further escalation.

The Ministry stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to the illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.