The UAE condemned in the strongest terms the extremist statements of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calling for the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, the reoccupation of the Strip and the construction of settlements there.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement the UAE’s categorical rejection of these offensive statements and all practices and procedures that violate international legitimacy resolutions, which threaten further escalation and push the region into instability.

The Ministry called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire to end the bloodshed, and to facilitate the delivery of relief and humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in an immediate, safe, sustainable and unhindered manner, especially to the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women, and stressed the importance of fully and urgently implementing the two Council decisions. Security No. 2712 (2023) and Resolution 2720 (2023).

The UAE called on the international community to make efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, avoid further inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, advance all efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace, and prevent the region from being dragged into new levels of violence and tension. And instability.