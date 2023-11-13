The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli attack that targeted the headquarters of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s categorical rejection of targeting this committee and all civilian institutions and objects in the Gaza Strip. It stressed that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians, and to ensure that humanitarian, relief and medical aid reaches civilians in the Strip in a safe, urgent, sustainable and unhindered manner..

The Ministry also stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed, stressing the importance of civilians and civilian institutions enjoying full protection in accordance with international law and international treaties, and the necessity of not being the target of conflict..

The UAE called on the international community to make every effort to avoid further inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, to advance all efforts made to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, and to prevent the region from being dragged into new levels of violence, tension, and instability..