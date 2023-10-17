The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli attack that targeted Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death and injury of hundreds of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep regret for the loss of life, and expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to immediately stop the violence and not target civilians and civilian institutions, stressing the importance of civilians on both sides enjoying full protection under international humanitarian law, international treaties that protect civilians and human rights, and the necessity of not being the target of conflict.

The UAE called on the international community to make efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and avoid further inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and to advance all efforts made to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, and to prevent the region from being dragged into new levels of violence, tension, and instability. .