The UAE strongly condemned the Israeli attack that targeted Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death and injury of hundreds of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep regret for the loss of life and expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to immediately stop the violence and not target civilians and civilian institutions, stressing the importance of civilians, on both sides, being fully protected under international humanitarian law and international treaties that protect civilians and human rights, and the need for them not to be the target of conflict.

The UAE called on the international community to make efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, to prevent further loss of life, avoid further inflaming the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, and to advance all efforts to achieve comprehensive and just peace, and prevent the region from being dragged into new levels of violence and tension. And instability. Meanwhile, the UAE and Russia called for an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue, following a raid on a hospital in Gaza, according to the country’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York. His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said on the “X” platform: “The human tragedy and the horrific scenes of innocent people as a result of the condemned Israeli targeting of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, confirm the priority of sparing civilians the scourge of war and respecting the humanitarian law that guarantees their protection.” . His Excellency added: “We have mercy on the souls of the martyrs, and we renew the need to stop violence and bloodshed in light of the scenes of destruction repeated daily.”

At least five hundred people were killed in an Israeli raid on the courtyard of Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, amid widespread condemnation.

The Palestinian authorities reported, in a statement, that 500 people were killed among the displaced who were bombed in the hospital courtyard in the center of Gaza City, noting that there were “hundreds… under the rubble.”

The corridors and courtyards of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, north and south, are crowded with displaced people who have taken refuge there, hoping to escape from the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip for ten days.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning for the hospital victims. Abbas’s spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeina, held Israel fully responsible for it and held accountable for it before international courts.

Reactions condemning the bombing of the hospital continued internationally and in the Arab world. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza, while the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in which it strongly condemned the Israeli attack on the hospital in Gaza, which led to the killing of hundreds of injured and displaced civilians. Jordanian King Abdullah II warned that the war “has entered a dangerous stage that will drag the region into a catastrophe with undesirable consequences.”

Cairo condemned “in the strongest terms” the bombing of the hospital in Gaza, stressing that “this deliberate bombing of civilian facilities and targets constitutes a serious violation of the provisions of international and humanitarian law, and of the most basic values ​​of humanity.”

European Council President Charles Michel said that “targeting civilian facilities in Gaza violates international law,” while the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, affirmed that the World Health Organization strongly condemned the attack on the Arab National Hospital.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called on “the West to stop this tragedy immediately.”

More than a million people were displaced within a week in the besieged strip, which has an area of ​​362 square kilometers and is inhabited by 2.4 million people, according to UNRWA.

In parallel with these tragic developments, war-related diplomatic activity has intensified over the past days.

Since October 9, Israel has prevented water, electricity and food from reaching the Gaza Strip. In the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip, the city’s population of about 400,000 people has almost doubled.

World Food Program spokeswoman Abeer Atifa warned: “Food stocks in stores are sufficient for less than a few days, perhaps for four or five days.”

The Regional Director of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, told Agence France-Presse regarding the lack of basic supplies, that the matter may be tolerable: “The next twenty-four hours after that will be a real disaster… There is no fuel, and therefore no electricity and no water for the entire population of Gaza, especially for hospitals and institutions.” Health.

Hundreds of Palestinians holding foreign passports have been gathering near the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the only outlet to the outside world not under Israel’s control in the Gaza Strip, since Monday, hoping that it will open and they will be able to leave.