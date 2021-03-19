The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the cowardly attack committed by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia, by targeting an oil refinery in Riyadh, the capital of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with booby-trapped aircraft.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed, in a statement, that the UAE condemns this terrorist and sabotage act that targets vital and civilian installations in the Kingdom and threatens the security of energy supplies and the stability of the global economy.

The Ministry indicated that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant defiance of the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms, stressing that the recent continuation of these attacks is a dangerous escalation, and new evidence of these militias’ efforts to undermine security and stability in the region.

The Ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom regarding these terrorist attacks, standing in one line with it against every threat to its security and stability, and supporting it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.

The statement emphasized that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered by the state as a threat to its security and stability system.