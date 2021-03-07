The UAE has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attempts of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in a systematic and deliberate manner in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, through a number of bombed aircraft, which were intercepted by the coalition forces.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE affirmed that the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi group reflects its blatant challenge to the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms.

The Ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated actions that target vital and civilian installations and the security and stability of the Kingdom, stressing that the recent continuation of these attacks is a dangerous escalation, and new evidence of these militias’ endeavor to undermine security and stability in the region.

The Ministry renewed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom regarding these terrorist attacks, standing in one line with it against every threat to its security and stability, and supporting it in all measures it takes to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory.

The statement emphasized that the security of the United Arab Emirates and the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and that any threat or danger facing the Kingdom is considered by the state as a threat to its security and stability system.