New York (Union)

The UAE condemned the disproportionate, cruel and inhumane attacks launched by Israel on Gaza, stressing that Israel must end its siege of the Strip and restore basic services and materials that are indispensable for human survival, including fuel, electricity and water.

At the Security Council meeting yesterday evening regarding the war in Gaza, the UAE praised the silent heroes in the medical community who stayed to provide life-saving assistance, stressing the need to address the dire situation of children and save those trapped under the rubble.

In a statement delivered by Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, the UAE called on the Security Council to activate all possible tools, including periods of cessation of bombing, or a continuous, multi-day humanitarian truce, an increase in humanitarian aid, the safe movement of civilians and aid workers, and conditions. Reaching the hostages and releasing them safely, stressing that the most important goal is a ceasefire and finally returning to the two-state solution.

“We have all already heard the sad acronym coined by healthcare workers in Gaza: ‘WCNSF,’ which means ‘wounded child, his family did not survive,’” Nusseibeh said. “I just want you to let this phrase ingrain in your minds during our discussion.”

She added: “Today I also want to pay tribute to the silent heroes in the medical community in Gaza, who stayed to provide life-saving assistance despite these horrific conditions. Just moments ago, many of us received messages from medical and humanitarian organizations about the intense fighting in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, telling us Medical staff say they fear for their lives and the lives of their patients, and that they do not know if they will last until the morning.”

Ambassador Nusseibeh continued: “It sometimes seems that by dealing only with numbers related to conflict, we are actually denying the humanity of those who are suffering. While it is impossible for us to discuss thousands of stories in today’s meeting, I want to put a few faces to those numbers, and these are not from Hamas fighters…they are ordinary people, and Israel may be at war with Hamas, but those who are paying the price of this war are civilians in the thousands.”

She said: Let me start with the story of Alaa Zuhair Ahmed, who is studying in the third year of medical school, and grew up in the Khan Yunis refugee camp, and on October 10, she was designing a poster for breast cancer awareness when the windows began to shake and everything around her darkened, and an Israeli air strike destroyed the building. Her home, her legs hanging under the rubble, leaving very little oxygen to breathe. Hours later, Alaa’s relatives and rescue workers pulled her from the rubble. They also recovered the soulless bodies of her mother, brother, and nephew. There are many similar stories.

She added: “I feel the need to remind the Council that every one of the 2,650 currently reported as being trapped under the rubble are human beings, and that more than half of them are children, but they are not just children, they are the future of Palestine and they are also Israel’s future neighbors, and we must not ignore them.” “An effort to protect them, and save both peoples from this path of war that we are on now.”

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh referred to another story of baby Talia, who was born in Al-Shifa Hospital on October 6th, where her fragile heartbeat depends on an artificial respirator and electrical generators that suffer from a lack of fuel.

She explained, “With the attack on the hospital last night, and the reports of horrific evacuations on foot, as we speak here in this Council, I cannot even imagine what happened to Talia, but we must not ignore these stories.”

She noted that, like Talia, there are 130 other premature babies who depend on incubators to breathe, adding: “They also depend on our work here in this room, in addition to our region.”

She stated: “While we called for this meeting, we did not know that by the evening, a horrific attack would be launched, targeting schools and hospitals, which effectively means that children and the elderly who seek shelter and care in those facilities have also been attacked, and there are more than 110,000 patients, including children, suffer from burns to their faces so severe that they suffocate, without access to antibiotics or burn creams, and women give birth in the most unhygienic conditions known to man, without medications, and caesarean sections are performed Without anesthesia.

She pointed out that the distorted reality of the situation in Gaza is that the wounds caused by the most advanced weapons of the twenty-first century are being treated in conditions reminiscent of the Middle Ages, and to help alleviate the suffering, the UAE is establishing a field hospital in Gaza, working in solidarity with the medical personnel in Gaza and in cooperation with… Israel, but it’s just a bandage on the broken.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said: “There can be no doubt that the Israeli attacks for the sake of its security are disproportionate, cruel and inhumane. We condemn them, and they will not bring Israel security, as many lives are lost without this goal being achieved.”

She added: “We must not forget those being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas, many of whom are children, who are also suffering under the same bombing and psychological trauma, and they must be released immediately. We are witnessing the creation of a lost generation of children and youth, distorted physically and mentally by these experiences.” ».

She stressed that indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian property are prohibited under the laws of war, and cannot simply be part of any military strategy, defensive or otherwise, and that any country conducting a military operation under those conditions will not be tolerated, and stressed that Israel must end Its blockade of Gaza, and the return of basic services and materials indispensable for survival, including fuel, electricity and water.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said: “It is no longer enough to simply demand humanitarian access anymore, while we must continue to demand adherence to the basic rules of international humanitarian law, while we must continue to demand adherence to the basic rules of international humanitarian law, as a matter of conscience – as many have said – “We all know that without accountability or law enforcement, this will never happen.”

She continued: “At the very least, we need to activate all possible tools, including sustained, multi-day humanitarian pauses or truces, not least to end the suffering of children. This could also allow for increased humanitarian aid, safe movement of civilians and humanitarian workers, and the creation of conditions.” To reach the hostages and release them safely…all of this is essential to achieving the necessary goal: a permanent and sustainable ceasefire.”

She noted that it is unacceptable that 33 days after the destruction of Gaza, the UN Security Council has not taken any action or response, and the time has come to act, respond, and help save innocent lives.

The only solution

She said at the conclusion of the statement: “To ensure that this violence ends once and for all, the two-state solution must be the comprehensive goal, and the international community must reaffirm its firm support for this goal, as this is the only solution that will get us out of this cycle of hatred, violence and abstraction.” From humanity again and again and again.”

Before the start of the Council meeting on the war in Gaza, the UAE called on the Security Council to observe a minute of silence in memory of the innocent civilians who lost their lives in this devastating war.