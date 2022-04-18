The UAE has strongly condemned the burning of copies of the Noble Qur’an by some extremists in Sweden.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed the UAE’s permanent rejection of all practices aimed at destabilizing security and stability, and which are inconsistent with humanitarian and moral values ​​and principles.

The Ministry renewed its permanent call to reject hate speech and violence, respect religious symbols, and refrain from inciting hatred by insulting religions and sanctities, and the need to spread the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence.



