New York (Union)

The UAE condemned the ground operations carried out by Israel in the occupied Gaza Strip, expressing its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and the worsening humanitarian crisis, which threatens to cause further loss of civilian lives.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of an immediate ceasefire to prevent bloodshed, and not to target civilians and civilian institutions, stressing the importance of civilians enjoying full protection under international humanitarian law and international treaties that guarantee their protection and human rights, and the necessity of not being the target of conflict.

The Ministry stressed the importance of the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution yesterday, which calls for a “humanitarian truce” and a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, as an important step to stop escalation, calm down, protect civilians, and preserve their lives.

The Ministry stressed that the immediate priority is to end the military escalation operations, protect civilians, ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors, and allow the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip in a safe, urgent, sustainable and unhindered manner. The UAE voted in favor of the resolution that it co-sponsored, which was submitted by the Arab Group to the United Nations General Assembly regarding the war in Gaza, concerned with protecting civilians and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations. The UAE’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, commenting on the vote, indicated that the resolution adopted yesterday evening called for an immediate, permanent and sustainable humanitarian truce, leading to the cessation of hostilities and the immediate and unhindered provision of basic goods and services to civilians throughout Gaza. .

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, joined the Arab group in a meeting with the press at the United Nations building, which came after the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

Her Excellency said: “The vote of 120 countries to adopt this resolution is a clear rejection of the current situation in Gaza,” adding: Humanitarian aid must be delivered, with a ceasefire or humanitarian truce that allows the provision of medical assistance to the injured and wounded.

The UAE continues its strong and effective movement and unremitting efforts in the corridors of the UN Security Council and outside it, in order to mobilize international efforts to discuss ways to stop the escalation in Gaza, protect all civilians and provide them with humanitarian support, and create a horizon for comprehensive peace, while protecting the Palestinian people constitutes the state’s most important priority.

Since the outbreak of the crisis in the Gaza Strip, the UAE has held dozens of important contacts, meetings, and summits with leaders, ministers, and UN and international officials, during the past three weeks, as part of its active and ongoing diplomatic movement.

In all Security Council sessions related to the Middle East and the Palestinian issue since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has stressed what the most urgent humanitarian needs are, especially the need for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons, the release of hostages, safe, permanent and widespread access to humanitarian aid, and the delivery of fuel to hospitals and water desalination plants. And the provision of water, in addition to adhering to international humanitarian law, holding each party historically responsible for what the situation has become now, including the Security Council itself. Diplomats said yesterday that the UAE asked the United Nations Security Council to meet “as soon as possible” in the wake of the expanded Israeli ground operations in Gaza and the cutting off of communications networks.

The diplomats added that the 15-member council may meet on Sunday, and that the UAE has asked the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, and the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, to provide a briefing. The General Assembly’s decision, which was supported by applause by 120 members, was opposed by 14, while 45 abstained from voting, out of 193 members of the General Assembly.

The resolution prepared by the Arab group, which includes 22 countries, requested “an immediate, permanent and continuous humanitarian truce that leads to a cessation of military operations.”

The war in Gaza began on October 7, and since then Israel has imposed a tight siege on the Strip, which is inhabited by about 2.4 million people.

The resolution, sponsored by nearly 50 countries, focuses on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and specifically calls for the immediate provision of water, food, fuel and electricity in sufficient quantities, and the unhindered access of humanitarian assistance.

The text also condemns all acts of violence directed against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, in particular terrorist acts and indiscriminate attacks. He expresses deep concern about the recent escalation in violence since the October 7 attack.

Jordanian Ambassador Mahmoud Dhaifallah Hamoud said: While we are witnessing a ground invasion by Israel as we speak, and in the absence of firm action from the Security Council, the resolution has a simple but vital goal, in line with the raison d’être of the United Nations: peace.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour expressed his happiness, thanking the General Assembly for its courage in saying, “Enough, this war must stop.” For its part, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed yesterday the United Nations General Assembly’s resolution calling for an immediate and permanent humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of actions. Hostility, as well as delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and providing international protection for the Palestinian people.

The organization appreciated “the positions of the countries that supported this resolution, which reflects the international responsibility and political will of the overwhelming majority of countries in the world that call for an end to the war waged by Israel against the Palestinian people.”

The organization called “for the implementation of the provisions of this resolution and the need to oblige Israel, the occupying power, to comply immediately and fully with the obligations imposed on it under international law, including international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations resolutions.”

Overwhelming support

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry welcomed the overwhelming support for the General Assembly resolution, adding that “the international community spoke loudly against the war.”

Although France considered that “some basic elements were missing from the text” of the resolution, it supported the resolution because nothing could justify the suffering of civilians, according to French Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière.