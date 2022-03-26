The UAE company, “Barq”, specialized in the field of smart mobility solutions and logistics services, officially launched its business in the country today, during a ceremony organized at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of company officials, with the aim of contributing to supporting the growth process within the logistics, transportation and e-commerce services sector in the UAE.

With its range of eco-friendly electric vehicles, the company aims to address delivery challenges in industries and areas related to e-commerce and logistics needs, and the operations and procedures for transporting medicines and medical supplies.

The company aims to consolidate the concepts of using advanced environmentally friendly technology in the Middle East and North Africa region and to provide an integrated package of services to its customers regarding the “last mile” delivery service.

The company’s founding partner, Ahmed Suhail Faris Al Mazrouei, said that the UAE has a proven track record of incubating innovative creative ideas and projects, which came as a result of the wise government’s keenness to support emerging companies by providing an ideal business environment and technology incubators, as well as having a highly developed infrastructure.

He added: “The announcement of the launch of the new “Barq” company, and its advanced technology in the field of mobility, is a major initiative and an important step in our general plans for the company to be at the forefront of the environmentally friendly transport sectors in the region. Mobility is a major part of the company’s strategy, As a key factor in enhancing the green footprint within the sustainable urban complexes.”

He said: “The UAE has been and continues to be an incubator for innovation and a forerunner in harnessing everything that is promising to consolidate its role in the field of sustainable transport and achieve the health and safety of all members of society. The state supports it in all fields.”

For his part, the founding partner and CEO of the company, Abdullah Abu Al-Sheikh, said that the UAE, in order to achieve the vision and directives of its wise leadership in preserving the environment and consolidating the concepts of sustainable development, supports all global efforts to promote the transformation towards an environmentally friendly transport system, and to serve global efforts in facing environmental challenges. Improving the quality of life of people around the world, which is evident today in its success in significantly reducing emissions related to the transport sector through pioneering plans and initiatives that covered all areas related to the environment.

He stressed that the launch of the company is an important step within its projects in the field of environmentally friendly electric vehicles and added: “We at “Barq” are proud to harness our expertise and efforts to contribute to supporting the realization of the transformation within the transport sector in the country, explaining at the same time that diversifying the transportation options in the country, that It enhances its efforts to advance sustainable development, in parallel with contributing an active role in efforts to reduce climate change.

He said that under the wise leadership and its wise guidance, we look forward to continuing to work side by side with our partners to make Abu Dhabi the first city in the Middle East and North Africa region that adopts this pioneering system and employs the most important modern technologies in promoting the sustainable environmentally friendly transport sector, and consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading destination. in this field worldwide.

Mazen Al-Jubeir, the company’s founding partner, indicated that “Barq” is currently undertaking the tasks of producing 3 different models of environmentally friendly electric vehicles, which were designed and manufactured by providing them with materials that suit the climatic conditions of the Middle East and North Africa.

The list of models produced by the company includes the “Rena Max”, an electric bike, which has been designed in accordance with international best practices and is equipped with safety and security systems, which contribute to strengthening and consolidating the company’s keenness to preserve the health and safety of its rider.

Mazen Al-Jubeir said that the company, when designing the bike, took into account providing it with advanced electronic systems that enable it to measure and record the data of the various trips made by the driver, which can be used later, in measures to improve operational efficiency.. The bike was also equipped with a storage box , allows its leader to control its temperature, allowing him to set the temperatures that are compatible with the nature of the items and the items transported inside them and to be delivered to the consumer.

In the field of “remote” drones, the company produced the “Yas 1” aircraft, which is an unmanned aircraft “dron”, equipped with cameras, transmitters and a sophisticated engine that enables it to fly long distances .. It was also designed with specifications and solid materials that enable it to carry medical equipment and medicines And others, and fly them to great distances and heights.

The Yas 1 aircraft contributes to the speed and ease of transporting samples and medical supplies and managing emergency situations, such as transporting urgent medicines, antibiotics, vaccines, and others, which contributes to reducing occupancy rates in health facilities and enhancing the quality of their outputs.

The company produces another electric bike, the “Rena Lite”, which is designed to meet the requirements of its various customers.



