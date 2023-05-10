The activities of the UAE Climate Technology Forum kicked off today, with the participation of more than a thousand policy makers, CEOs, experts, specialists, technology sector leaders and investors from around the world, which will last for two days at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The forum – which is organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in partnership with ADNOC, the reliable and responsible provider of low-emissions energy, and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar – coincides with the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and focuses on enhancing momentum and accelerating efforts to reduce emissions by at least 43% by 2030 in line with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.

Policy makers, CEOs, experts, academics, investors and pioneers from around the world are discussing a mechanism to enhance cooperation on innovative solutions to accelerate efforts to reduce emissions in all sectors.

Discussions focus on defining practical measures to reduce emissions by at least 43% by 2030, with a focus on sectors whose emissions are difficult to reduce, in line with the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Today, on the sidelines of the forum, a technical exhibition and conference was launched, through which the latest developments in robotics, artificial intelligence, carbon removal technologies, and alternative fuels that will play a pivotal role in enabling responsible transition in the energy sector will be presented. The forum will take place as the UAE prepares to host the Conference of the Parties. In the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its twenty-eighth session COP28.

The forum will highlight investment opportunities in modern technology and innovations in the UAE, and a range of advanced technologies including carbon capture technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, digitization, emission reduction, hydrogen, alternative fuels and new and low-carbon energy solutions for the oil and gas sector and sectors where it is difficult to reduce emissions, with the participation of 60 to 100 companies, most of which come to the country for the first time.

The event also showcases the leadership of the UAE in developing and applying the necessary technologies to accelerate decarbonization and build future green industries, including sectors of importance in climate action such as renewable energy sources, hydrogen, climate-smart agriculture, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs.

The forum also draws on the UAE’s solid heritage in climate action, in addition to its proactive initiative to establish “Masdar”, which has become one of the largest clean energy companies.