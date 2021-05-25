Farida Al Hosani, Director of the Communicable Diseases Department at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, and the spokesperson for the health sector in the country, confirmed that attending all events, exhibitions, activities and events, including sports, cultural, social and artistic, is limited to those who have received the Corona vaccine.

She said on Twitter, “The attendance of all events, exhibitions, activities and events, including sports, cultural, social and artistic, is restricted to vaccine recipients and participants in the vaccine’s clinical trials only, taking into account the obligation to present a negative PCR result within a maximum of 48 hours prior to the date of the event. “. She added, “In addition, to attend the events, the letter E must be visible in the application of their fort, and all precautionary and preventive measures are taken into account in organizing these events, such as wearing a mask, leaving a safe distance and physical distancing, and that work should start on June 6, 2021.”