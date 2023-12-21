The bank said in a report issued on Thursday that the UAE’s overall gross domestic product is expected to grow by 3.1 percent in the current year 2023.

The Central Bank report expected non-oil GDP to grow by 5.9 percent in 2023 and 4.7 percent next year, while oil GDP growth was estimated at 8.1 percent in 2024.

The Central Bank explained that the UAE economy recorded growth of 3.8 percent during the second quarter of this year, on an annual basis, compared to 8 percent recorded in the same period last year, and on par with the first quarter of this year.

He stated that the growth of non-oil GDP witnessed an acceleration of 7.3 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter of this year, up from 4.5 percent on an annual basis in the previous quarter, and from 6.4 percent on an annual basis compared to the same period last year.

As for the non-oil sectors of the economy, the report pointed out that the sectors of financial services, insurance services, construction, and wholesale and retail trade witnessed a significant expansion, which led to amending the expected growth rate in 2023 and 2024 to 5.9 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.

He said that the consolidated financial balance during the first half of this year recorded a surplus of 47.4 billion dirhams, or 5.2 percent on an annual basis of gross domestic product, compared to a surplus of 13.4 percent during the same period in 2022.

According to the report, government revenues amounted to 246.9 billion dirhams, or 26.4 percent of the GDP on an annual basis, during the first half of 2023, while total expenditures amounted to 199.5 billion dirhams, or 21.3 percent of the GDP on an annual basis.

The Emirates Central Bank report pointed out that economic activity in the non-oil private sector continued to be very resilient, as the UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 57.7 in October, its highest level since June 2019, and the improvement in working conditions was driven by a sharp rise in both… Business activity and new orders; Specifically, new export orders rose at the fastest pace in more than 4 years.

The report stated that the Purchasing Managers' Index data generally indicate strong growth in the non-oil sector in the third quarter and last October, as companies were optimistic about the expectations over the next twelve months.

The report pointed out that the Purchasing Managers’ Index in Dubai rose to its highest level since August 2022, reaching 57.4 in October, and the large increase in new orders, which expanded at the fastest pace since mid-2019, was the main driver of the increase in the overall figure, which also strengthened Business confidence rose to its highest level in more than 3 years.

The report explained that, in line with the flexibility in economic activity, employment in the private sector continued to expand rapidly, as the number of employees in this sector in September was 5.5 percent higher than it was a year ago, and total wages in the private sector rose by 8.2 percent annually. .

An influential purchasing managers survey indicated an increase in employment in the UAE to meet the strong increase in new orders at the end of the third quarter of this year and last October.