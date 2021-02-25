On January 31, 2021, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates imposed penalties on an unauthorized individual connected to a money exchange company operating in the country, in accordance with the provisions of Article 14 of Federal Decree-Law No. 20 of 2018 regarding countering money laundering, combating the financing of terrorism and financing illegal organizations. And Article 137 of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2018 regarding the Central Bank and the regulation of financial institutions and activities.

The Central Bank imposed a fine of 600,000 dirhams on the unauthorized individual, and he was prevented from carrying out any future tasks related to licensed financial institutions in the state. The individual did not have the authority to perform a task that required prior approval from the Central Bank in accordance with Article 137 of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2018.

As the supervisory authority for money changers operating in the country, the Central Bank effectively supervises the compliance of all money changers, their owners and employees with the laws in force in the country, and the regulations and standards approved by the Central Bank, with the aim of preserving transparency and integrity in the business of money changers.