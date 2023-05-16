The Central Bank of the Emirates imposed administrative penalties on eight banks operating in the country, in accordance with the provisions of Article (137) of Federal Decree-Law No. (14) of 2018 regarding the Central Bank and the regulation of financial facilities and activities, and the notifications issued by the Central Bank regarding the beneficiaries of the Debt Treatment Fund facilities. Non-performing citizens. The administrative penalties come as a result of the failure of the eight banks to comply with the instructions of the Central Bank, regarding not granting loans or any credit facilities to persons benefiting from loans granted by the Troubled Debt Treatment Fund, including credit cards. The UAE Central Bank, through its oversight and supervisory functions, ensures that all licensed financial institutions operating in the country, including banks, comply with the laws in force in the country, and the regulations and standards approved by the Central Bank, with the aim of preserving the transparency and integrity of banking business, and protecting the system. state financial.