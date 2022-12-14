The Emirates Central Bank’s balance of gold increased on an annual basis by 13% at the end of last September, according to the latest statistics of the Emirates Central Bank, which showed that its balance of the yellow metal reached 12.749 billion dirhams at the end of last September, an increase of 1.463 billion dirhams, compared to about 11.286 billion dirhams. In September 2021. According to statistics, the Central Bank’s gold balance increased on a monthly basis by 13.8%, an increase equivalent to 1.549 billion dirhams, compared to its balance of 11.2 billion dirhams at the end of August 2022. The Central Bank’s balance of gold increased during the first nine months of this year by 7.02%. Or the equivalent of 836 million dirhams, compared to its balance of about 11.913 billion dirhams at the end of last year 2021. It is noteworthy that the Central Bank’s balance of gold has witnessed remarkable growth over the past years, rising to 8.961 billion dirhams at the end of 2020 compared to 1.134 billion dirhams at the end of 2018 and 4. 044 billion dirhams at the end of 2019. Gold is included in the various assets owned by the Central Bank, which include liquid funds, certificates of deposit, and securities held to maturity.

Bank investments

Meanwhile, the investments of banks operating in the country increased on an annual basis, by 1.55%, to reach 483.3 billion dirhams at the end of last September, an increase equivalent to 7.4 billion dirhams, compared to about 475.9 billion dirhams in September 2021, according to the latest statistics of the UAE Central Bank. Central Bank statistics showed that bank investments increased during the first nine months of this year by about 10.1 billion dirhams, or 2.13%, compared to 473.2 billion dirhams at the end of December 2021.

Money bills

According to the statistics of the Central Bank, securities that represent debts to others, “debt bonds”, acquired the largest share of bank investments by more than 49.5%, reaching 239.5 billion dirhams at the end of last September, while bank investments in stocks amounted to 11.3 billion dirhams at the end of September. Past.

The share of banks’ investments in securities held to maturity amounted to about 38.9% of total investments, reaching 187.8 billion dirhams at the end of last September, an annual increase of 56.5% compared to 120 billion in September 2021, and an increase on a monthly basis of about 3% compared to 182.4 billion dirhams in August 2022. According to Central Bank statistics, other investments of banks amounted to about 44.7 billion dirhams at the end of last September, an increase of 4.9% during the first nine months of this year, compared to about 42.6 billion dirhams in December 2021.