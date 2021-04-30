Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai) – The United Arab Emirates will celebrate tomorrow (Saturday) Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which falls on the nineteenth of Ramadan annually, commemorating a leader who inspired humanity in giving, love of goodness and humanitarian work, as it narrates the works of Sheikh Zayed (may his mercy be upon him) God), the story of a brilliant leader and a person whose name was immortalized in sheets of light. He seldom mentions the giving without setting an example with Zayed and his humanitarian and charitable aid.

The work of Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, received great echoes in international forums in appreciation of the efforts of God have mercy on him, as the International Organization for Foreigners in Geneva awarded the (Golden Document) to Sheikh Zayed, as the most important figure for the year 1985, in appreciation of his prominent role in helping expatriates on the land and outside of his country in the humanitarian fields Civilized and financial.

Our wise leadership follows the path of the founding father, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), And His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The United Arab Emirates has provided more than 275 billion dirhams of foreign aid since its inception, and this amount reflects the Emirati giving and the white hands that have roamed most countries of the world over about 5 decades.

The journey of our confident country towards giving and helping others extended through these bright years, full of events, great tasks and accomplishments whose first features were drawn and established by the founder of the state, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy upon him,” and his brothers, the founding fathers.

Since its establishment in 1971, the United Arab Emirates has provided unconditional foreign aid globally to support economic growth in developing countries and provide basic social services to local communities whose living conditions need improvement.