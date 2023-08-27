The UAE will celebrate tomorrow the “Emirati Women’s Day”, which represents an annual occasion for the official and popular celebration of the experience of the “daughter of the Emirates” and expressing pride in her vital role and distinguished contribution to the country’s renaissance and sustainable progress.

This year’s celebration comes under the slogan “We Share for Tomorrow”, in line with the state’s slogan for the year 2023, “Today for Tomorrow”, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, with the aim of highlighting the UAE’s local efforts and its global contribution to addressing the challenges of Sustainability by searching for innovative solutions in the fields of energy and climate change.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, is considered the pioneer of the women’s movement in the UAE and is credited with establishing the General Women’s Union, while the approach she proposed in the field of women’s work is characterized by balance Between the pursuit of openness to the spirit of the times and the preservation of Arab originality and Islamic traditions, in the belief of Her Highness that preserving cultural privacy is the only way to achieve the desired progress.

And women’s work in the Emirates began on February 8, 1973, that is, less than two years after the establishment of the federation, when the Abu Dhabi Women’s Development Association was established to be the first women’s gathering in the Emirates. All women’s associations in the country.

The vision of the wise leadership supporting Emirati women and their belief in the importance of their role as a major partner in development and shaping the future resulted in the UAE achieving a prominent position in international reports and global competitiveness indicators concerned with women’s empowerment and gender balance, as it ranked first in the Arab world, and eleventh globally, in the “Balance Index”. Gender 2022”, issued by the United Nations Development Programme, and the countries of the Middle East and North Africa region topped for the third year in a row, in the “Women, Business and the Law 2023 Report”, issued by the World Bank, which monitors the efforts of governments around the world with regard to the development of laws And legislation aimed at protecting and empowering women economically. The UAE also topped the Arab countries in the “Gender Gap Report 2022”, issued by the World Economic Forum.

The UAE has succeeded in enhancing women’s participation in political life, leadership positions and decision-making positions, as their representation in the ministerial formation of the country’s government reaches about 27.5 percent, and rises to 50 percent in membership of the Federal National Council, which is one of the highest rates, regional and global, according to reports and indicators. competitiveness.

The country ranked first in the world in the index of women’s representation in Parliament for the years 2020 and 2021 within the Global Competitiveness Report issued by the Institute of Management Development in Switzerland, and within the index of women’s parliamentary representation in the years 2021 and 2022 in the Gender Gap Report, issued by the World Economic Forum.

Today, the UAE is a leading global model in protecting women’s rights thanks to the supportive legislative environment represented by the constitution, a series of federal laws, and ministerial and local decisions that ensure equal opportunities for men and women, in addition to the national mechanisms and support bodies represented by women’s empowerment institutions, led by the General Women’s Union and the Emirates Council. For the balance between the two sexes, who had the greatest role in overcoming the difficulties facing the advancement and empowerment of women, by launching programs and initiatives that contributed to building women’s capabilities in various fields.

During the past few years, the UAE witnessed the issuance of a package of new legislation and legislative amendments to more than 20 legal articles that included the areas of work, protection, political participation, personal status, the judiciary, wages, banking transactions, freedom of movement, marriage, entrepreneurship, property and pension, all of which would enhance the status and gains of women and guarantee and protect their rights. And the establishment of a balance between the sexes, and also contributed to raising the position of the UAE in the competitiveness indicators and global reports