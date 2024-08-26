Hoda Al Tunaiji (Abu Dhabi)

Tomorrow, on August 28 of each year, the United Arab Emirates celebrates “Emirati Women’s Day,” which represents a national occasion to highlight the achievements made by the “daughters of the Emirates” in various fields, and their pioneering role in driving comprehensive development and raising future generations.

During this annual celebration, we remember the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, in establishing the path of women in the Emirates, which he expressed in many positions and sayings, including: “Nothing makes me happier than seeing women taking their distinguished role in society, and nothing should hinder their progress.”

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, is considered the first supporter of Emirati women. She has led the march of empowering them since the first moments of the founding of the UAE, to advance their issues and employ potential and capabilities to serve them and enhance gender balance.

National Policy

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” launched the National Policy for Women’s Empowerment in the United Arab Emirates 2023-2031, based on a Cabinet decision. The policy is a translation of Her Highness’s vision to achieve fair and comprehensive women’s participation to influence all fields and enhance the quality of life in society, to provide a general framework, reference and guidance for decision-makers in federal and local government institutions, the private sector and civil society, ensuring the enhancement of women’s empowerment and leadership efforts in the United Arab Emirates.

Emirati women have enjoyed a unique and prestigious position in all sectors of society and national work, making the UAE a distinguished model in the field of human development and global competitiveness indicators, especially indicators of bridging the gender gap. Thanks to policies that take into account women’s empowerment, the UAE has been able to rank first among Arab countries and 68th among countries in the world in global competitiveness indicators in 2022.

UAE Constitution

The UAE Constitution guarantees equal rights for both women and men, and thanks to this, the country has topped regional and global indicators regarding gender equality in terms of education, literacy, presence in various fields of work, the “treating women with respect” index within the Social Progress Index, and other indicators.

Thanks to these efforts to support their advancement at all levels, Emirati women have proven a strong presence and effective contribution in serving the nation, as they have held ministerial positions, worked in the diplomatic corps, joined the ranks of the armed forces, police and national service, and excelled in the fields of economics, business and even space sciences, where they were able to bring about a qualitative shift in the sector, just as they succeeded with distinction in other sectors.

Regional Forums

The percentage of women’s representation in various sectors has increased as a result of the unlimited support they receive from the state’s leadership, and they have become an important element in specialized fields. They are an effective partner in society and their fingerprints are clear in the nation’s record, gains and achievements, after they received encouragement and unleashing their creativity in education, health, work and various fields of national development, which pushed them to the forefront and to be an honorable model for women’s leadership in all local, regional and international forums.