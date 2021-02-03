Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

Today, the UAE celebrates the National Environment Day under the slogan “Green Recovery”, which falls on the fourth of February every year. The country’s celebration for the 24th year in a row, on this occasion for several reasons, including the renewal of the national and moral commitment to the preservation and development of natural resources, and investment in wealth. Natural life to the extent that it achieves development, preserves resources, limits pollution, preserves its balance, and guarantees for future generations its rights, in addition to celebrating the state’s unique achievements in preserving the components of the local environment over the past years.

Choosing the slogan “Green Recovery” to celebrate the National Environment Day carries several connotations, including the country’s success in dealing with the challenge of the “Covid 19 pandemic”, its health, social and economic implications, and the ability to achieve the desired balance between growth and preservation of the environment, in the sustainability of its resources, and the preservation of its diversity. Biological, in order to ensure a clean and safe green environment and contribute to providing prosperity, well-being, health, stability and happiness for current and future generations, and an invitation to governmental and private institutions, public benefit associations, family and community members to assume their societal, moral and humanitarian responsibilities in protecting the local environment, developing its resources and maintaining its components.

During the past year 2020, the UAE celebrated the National Environment Day under the slogan “Nature-based solutions”, amid the country’s achievements in pushing forward the process of protecting the environment, while the country celebrated the National Environment Day for the past three years from 2017 to 2019, under the slogan “Sustainable production and consumption.”

Working for the environment has been a strategic priority for the UAE since its establishment, and for 49 years, thanks to the visions and directives of its wise leadership, the country has provided a pioneering model in efforts to protect the environment, preserve its natural resources and ensure the sustainability of its biological diversity, in addition to working for the climate.

The policy is based on 8 main priorities, including climate change, preservation of the natural environment, air quality, food safety, sustainability of local agricultural, plant and animal production, sound and integrated management of waste and chemicals, and the general environment policy in the UAE aims to enhance the quality of life in the country. , Present and future, with an emphasis on maintaining a sustainable environment that supports long-term economic growth. It focuses on preserving local biodiversity, and sustaining natural resources and local ecosystems and their services.

According to the Competitiveness Yearbook report, the UAE ranked first in the world in the Environmental Laws Index, and the index is concerned with measuring the implementation of continuous initiatives (to prepare new legislation and update current legislation in relation to the environment and climate change), and the state aims to keep environmental laws updated in accordance with best practices and to cover all environmental matters. In the UAE, it also makes sure that these laws are implemented by auditing and inspecting all development sectors that may affect the environment in coordination with the local authorities, while the UAE ranked first in the world in the index of satisfaction with environmental conservation efforts.

In the Environmental Performance Index, the UAE topped the international scene in a set of its indicators, including the intensity of sulfur dioxide emissions index. As for the marine reserves index, the UAE has maintained its global and Arab leadership in the marine reserves category, as it has 16 marine protected areas. The percentage of the total area of ​​natural reserves in the country increased from 15.07 percent in 2019 to 15.53 percent in 2020 of the total area of ​​the country, in addition to the increase in the area of ​​wild reserves from 17.1 percent to 18.4 percent in 2020, while the percentage of marine reserves reached 12.01. Percent, in addition to the country’s top of the international scene in the index of “domestic solid fuels”.

Within the environmental performance index, the UAE topped the global scene in the “wetlands” index, which measures the extent of the loss of wetland areas over a period of 10 years. The country also ranked first for preserving wetlands, which represent one of the environments rich in biodiversity, in addition to being ranked first in The “Loss of Grasslands” indicator, which measures the moving average of the loss of grassy areas and rangelands for a period of 5 years compared to the data of 1992, while the UAE ranked first in the world in the Environmental Performance Index, in the index of “Ecosystem Services” Ecosystem services represent multiple benefits That nature provides to society through the existing biodiversity at the level of species and ecosystems.

Regional achievements

The UAE ranked first in 19 environmental indicators, 8 of which were the same indicators that it topped at the global level, and the remaining 11 indicators were distributed as follows, the “ecosystem vitality” index, and the “biodiversity” indicator within the environmental performance index issued by the University of Yale In the Prosperity Index, in addition to the indicator in which the country topped the global scene, the UAE ranked first in the region in the indicators of “wastewater treatment,” “pesticide regulation,” “marine protected areas,” and “ISO 14001 environmental certificates.” . In the annual report of the global competitiveness book issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, in addition to the “environmental laws” index in which the UAE ranked first in the world, the UAE ranked first in the region in the indicators of “pollution problems”, and this indicator measures the level of emissions to which the population is exposed. The actual state, and the effects of this exposure on the quality and nature of their lives, the “low exposure to particulate pollution” index, and the “environmental balance” index.