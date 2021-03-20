The United Arab Emirates celebrates the International Day of Happiness, which falls on March 20 of each year, with strategic achievements that enhance the happiness of society in all its categories, and achieve the best possible quality of life for individuals, embodying the leadership’s vision that the UAE is always at the forefront of the countries of the world as the best place to live, stability and prosperity with happiness and quality of life .

At the beginning of the current year 2021, the Council of Ministers adopted the “National Policy for the Quality of Digital Life” as a supportive framework within the enablers of achieving a positive and safe digital society, in line with the directions of the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, and in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, by working to achieve its development goals towards the future. Especially in the areas of preparing society with skills, knowledge and behaviors that respond to accelerating changes, as the policy aims to create a safe digital society in the UAE, and to promote a positive identity with meaningful digital interaction.

The latest statistics showed the great progress of the UAE community in indicators of digital life, in light of the spread of the culture of using the Internet, and the availability and popularity of social media on a large scale.

The UAE ranks first in the world in a set of indicators related to the Internet and social communication, as the UAE tops the countries of the world in the prevalence of social communication among the total population by 99%, and tops the world in the index of the percentage of subscriptions to mobile phone services, which reached 187% in the UAE. Relative to total population in 2019.

The number of the world’s population who communicate on the Internet reached 4.13 billion people in 2019, and the percentage of social media users reached 80% -90% of the population in many developed countries, and it is increasing due to the pandemic that requires work technology, distance education, digital shopping and entertainment. And other applications, as social media platforms constitute an incentive to increase the number of Internet users, and some of these platforms acquire actual subscribers equivalent to the population of the world’s largest population.

Happiness and quality of life statistics also showed that 76% of the population in the UAE consider digital life to be more opportunities than risks, 67% of them watch a video on social media every day, and 72% prefer to conduct their transactions digitally if possible.

The Digital Quality of Life Council in the UAE seeks to build a positive reality for technology and the digital world, in which everyone interacts in a balanced and sound manner, and this task is increasingly important in light of Covid-19, as global efforts to plan how to live with it, extrapolate the features of the new world, and employ technology in a manner. Large and fast to find a number of solutions to ensure the continuity of business and education through work and distance education applications. Therefore, it was necessary to enhance the quality of digital societal relationships, increase knowledge and communication, through adopting practical and positive digital behaviors among individuals, which surrounded the policy.

The vision of happiness and quality of life in the UAE is based on the reality of the development of digital life and its emerging requirements in various fields that require interaction with the digital world. Such as: distance learning requirements and digital learning methods, digital research and curricula, professional life requirements such as remote work, research methods, and electronic messages. And platforms for providing government services, smart services and government work in general. Communication and social communication, communication and chatting platforms, and the sharing of visual and audio means. And the means of entertainment, electronic games, short films, online shopping, and others, which promote an ideal social reality with more happiness and a better quality of life in the community.

In late March 2020, the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life contributed to the launch of the National Psychological Support Campaign, “Do not cry out them”, with the aim of providing psychological support to all members of society in the face of the outbreak of “Covid 19”, which continued for 7 weeks through social media platforms, and achieved more than 900 thousand Interaction and participation from various groups of the UAE society. This campaign emerged and achieved the best results with the efforts of 60 doctors and psychosocial specialists who are volunteers to promote the mental health of the community, and the future of mental health after “Corona”.