The UAE is one of the most prominent cultural incubators in the world, with more than 200 nationalities living on its land in harmony and interaction that are unparalleled, as one rarely crosses a street or a lane, or enters a commercial center, but finds in front of his eyes what turns him into a culture, but multiple cultures live In safety and peace.

The UAE joins the world in its celebration of the “International Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development”, which falls on May 21 of each year, amid the upgrading of its efforts to promote tolerance and cultural diversity at the global level, as the UAE maintains cultural relations with a large number of countries of the world, namely An active member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization “UNESCO” and it is considered one of the most prominent countries that support projects for the preservation of world heritage, the protection of antiquities, the definition of cultures and communication between civilizations.

Since its inception, the UAE has been keen to instill the values ​​of love in its society and to promote a culture of peaceful coexistence on its land to become a global center for the convergence of civilizations and cultures of peoples, and the UAE provides the communities residing on its land a unique way of living and a high level of luxury, which made residing and working in it a dream of many.

The multiple cultures that live on the land of the Emirates summarize the history of its peoples and civilizations, and it shows a bright image of the UAE as an incubator, sponsor and supporter of global peace, dialogue among civilizations, reconciling with them, and benefiting from their experiences at all levels, in construction, development, thinking, management and development.

The UAE has succeeded in dealing with all forms of cultural globalization with a scientific methodology and conscious thought, to become the first in the world in peaceful coexistence between nationalities, and it has made great strides towards consolidating the principle of coexistence and openness to the other according to a well-controlled strategy aimed at building bridges of communication and cooperation with different cultures of other peoples. .