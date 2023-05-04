The day after tomorrow, Saturday, the UAE celebrates the 47th anniversary of the unification of its armed forces, amidst feelings of pride and pride in what it has reached at the level of readiness and readiness, accumulated experiences, and active presence at the regional and international levels.

The occasion is an opportunity to emphasize the active role played by the UAE at the level of enhancing security and stability in many countries in the region and at the world level, as the contributions of the UAE Armed Forces over the past years reflect their influence and effectiveness, such as their participation within the Arab coalition forces to defend legitimacy in Yemen, and the Arab deterrence forces. In Lebanon, and the Peninsula Shield forces to liberate Kuwait, it also joined the United Nations forces in Operation Restoring Hope to Somalia, and actively participated in helping those affected in the Kosovo region, in addition to implementing a project to clear mines and cluster bombs from southern Lebanon, participating in the efforts to rebuild Iraq, and in operations Great relief to the people of Pakistan during the 2005 earthquake.

Recently, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey, awarded the team of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2” launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense the “State Medal for Sacrifice”, in honor of the team’s efforts in search and rescue in the areas of the earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6.

The UAE Armed Forces constitute one of the most important pillars of the country’s union, and it also contributed to strengthening its development path over the past decades, which was confirmed by its progress in security and safety standards, which constituted the basic starting point for its progress at various levels.

The UAE Armed Forces enjoy global recognition, confirmed by certificates of honor and appreciation, and international reports from prestigious international institutions, which have valued their presence and contributions in many files and posts around the world.

And the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace,” and the members of the Supreme Council of the Federation approved on the sixth of May 1976 the historic decision to unify the armed forces under one flag and one central command called the General Command of the Armed Forces, in order to consolidate the foundations of the federation, strengthen its path, and consolidate Its pillars, enhancing its stability and security, and achieving the full integration of the UAE institutions.

The UAE continued to enhance the readiness of its armed forces under the leadership of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him.”

Today, the Armed Forces enjoy the support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “may God protect him”, who has contributed to the development of the UAE Armed Forces since his graduation from Sandhurst Military College in 1979, where His Highness worked on developing the capabilities of the forces. the armed forces and enhance their status and presence at the level of organization, training, armament, and manufacturing.

Over the past decades, the UAE Armed Forces have kept pace with the requirements of development, organization, preparation and training of the human element, and have also enhanced their efficiency through the thoughtful acquisition of the latest military technology in terms of weapons and equipment that are compatible with the defense needs to defend the homeland.