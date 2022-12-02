His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and Sheikhs witnessed the celebration. The official National Day of the United Arab Emirates, “The 51st Union Day”, which was held yesterday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed, in a post on Twitter, that “December 2 is the most precious and beautiful homeland day. And, God willing, our country will continue with its firm approach to building and developing a new phase of the sustainability of gains and the advancement of aspirations. Happy New Year to everyone.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also affirmed, in a post on “Twitter”, that “the second of December is the beginning of the union… and a renewed beginning every year for the UAE… and the beginning of a next phase in which energies… efforts… and experiences… are united to build The best country.. and the happiness of the people of the Union. May God protect the UAE and perpetuate its goodness, honor and glory.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

As witnessed by.. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and Sheikhs, raised their warmest congratulations and wishes to His Highness the President of the State, on the occasion of the 51st Union Day of the State, praying to the Almighty to perpetuate His Highness with good health and happiness and grant him success in continuing to lead the path of goodness and giving and the elevation and progress of the nation. May the UAE and its people perpetuate security, pride and dignity.

The ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, hospital His Highness, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, And His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps and invited guests.

The ceremony began with a paragraph honoring the exploits of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and his immortal merits and achievements in various fields, especially the environment, sustainability, technology, economy and education.

The ceremony also presented stories that shed light on a group of inspiring pioneers across generations from the UAE in various fields through distinguished presentations with modern technologies in addition to a rich narration style .. in addition to various paragraphs that highlighted aspects of the UAE’s past, ancient history and present full of achievements.

“Mother of the Emirates” witnesses the celebration

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Emirates”, witnessed the official celebration of the country’s 51st Union Day, which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), yesterday.

The celebration was also attended by a number of sheikhs, wives of His Highness Sheikhs, female personalities and officials in the country, as well as wives of members of the diplomatic corps in the country and invited guests.

The ceremony included many live performances and national performances with special modern techniques, during which the audience was transported on a journey through time to the UAE’s ancient past, its authentic values, and the paths of its achievements since the dawn of the union and its aspirations. She also drew some features of her future. At the end of the celebration, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak expressed her deep thanks and appreciation for the efforts of the organizers, and everyone who contributed to the success of this national event, and everyone who shared the UAE’s national joys and expressed love and loyalty. Her Highness congratulated the attendees, the people of the Emirates and the residents on its land on the 51st National Day of the state.