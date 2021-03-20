Tomorrow the UAE will celebrate “International Mother’s Day”, which is an annual event in which the focus is on the mother and her role in raising generations and building the ideal family that forms the nucleus of a good society.

Motherhood is appreciated in the UAE official and popularly, as the mother woman is provided with all kinds of support in all areas, which paved the way for her to exercise all rights that are based on the values ​​of justice and equality in continuation of the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. Until the mother became present and active in the ranks of women who have achieved success and distinction in science and work.

On March 21 of each year, the Emirati people remember with great reverence and respect the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation / Mother of the Emirates /, in supporting and empowering Emirati women, honoring Emirati mothers, and appreciating their sacrifices.

Her Highness stands behind all the achievements that led to the strengthening and development of a cultural, health, social and educational system in support of the Emirati mother, activating her role in the sustainable development sought by the state, and providing all the means and mechanisms necessary to protect and care for her.

The establishment of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in 2003 constituted a qualitative leap in the process of supporting the child and the Emirati mother and upgrading the level of care, care and follow-up for their affairs, and providing support for this in all fields, especially educational, cultural, health, social, psychological and educational, achieving the safety and security of the child and the mother, and following up and evaluating development and development plans to achieve The desired well-being, while encouraging studies and research, and disseminating the holistic cultures of childhood and motherhood.

Since the establishment of the Council, the UAE has been keen to strengthen cooperation and participation with regional and international organizations, including the World Family Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Arab Women Organization and the Arab Family Organization, to crystallize a common vision and advanced strategies to support women and children, and protect their rights in accordance with the highest international standards. .

The UAE adopted the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood 2017-2021, which includes many goals, most notably the promotion of the right of children and mothers to comprehensive care within a healthy and sustainable environment.

In March 2018, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak directed the preparation of the strategy “The UAE is a friend of mothers, children and adolescents”, which targets all children, adolescents and mothers in the country, regardless of nationality, race, language and religion, and seeks to promote the right of children and mothers to comprehensive care within a healthy and sustainable environment. And promoting the right of children and adolescents to good-quality learning opportunities, developing their personalities and mental and physical abilities, in addition to supporting the effective participation of children and adolescents in all fields, and planning policies and programs, so that they are based on accurate evidence and information that guarantee the rights of the child.

As a continuation of the march to support creativity and open the doors of excellence on her shutters to women, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak launched the “Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and Childhood Award” with the aim of making mothers happy with their children, so that they are able to raise them and raise them properly to qualify them for the future. The goal is to achieve the interest and benefit of the mother and her children. In a way that highlights the UAE’s interest in motherhood and childhood issues, regionally and globally, and providing the necessary services to take care of the mother and her children, and to create mechanisms and measures that make the mother able to reconcile her role in the family and her role in public life.

In 2020, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak decided to establish an academic research center concerned with motherhood and childhood research, “Fatima Bint Mubarak Center for Motherhood and Childhood Research”, with the aim of bridging the gap in the field of research centers specialized in the field of motherhood and childhood in the country, to be located at the United Arab Emirates University, to achieve The UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071 in the field of motherhood and childhood development by creating a data bank and a research base to make use of it in policy-making based on scientific results and accurate data by conducting research and studies in the areas of the Emirati family in general and motherhood and childhood issues in particular, and developing national childhood indicators And international organizations to contribute to the development of indicators of quality of life for motherhood and childhood and to propose the necessary plans to improve them with the concerned authorities, which will contribute to the UAE taking the lead in this field.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

