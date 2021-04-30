Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai) – The United Arab Emirates will join the world tomorrow (Saturday) in celebrating International Workers’ Day, which falls on the first of May every year, to embody its interest in workers and their rights and to provide a decent life for them and their families, as they are one of the most important components of development And the progress the UAE is making.

The UAE’s participation in this global event comes in recognition of the workers ’role in society and their effective efforts in work, construction and achievement, and an emphasis on their contributions and continuous dedication to community service.

Ensure that safety requirements are met in the workers ’accommodation

On this occasion, many competent authorities organize electronic awareness activities and activities to guide advice, guidance and health education for workers in a number of languages ​​such as Arabic, English, Persian, Urdu and other languages.

The activities also include distributing ready meals to workers and providing them with symbolic gifts on this occasion, in addition to clothes, care products and first aid bags, amid precautionary measures and measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus.

The International Labor Day aims to interest all categories of workers as they are a major party in the production process and a partner in the development witnessed by the country.

The UAE was able to achieve many achievements to ensure workers ‘rights in the country, most notably the provision of a distinct and excellent package of legislation, policies and procedures, to safeguard and guarantee workers’ rights in the country, and to provide a model work environment within the framework of ensuring the interests of the production parties and providing protection for the contractual process in accordance with national legislation.

Providing health care to workers during the Corona pandemic

The UAE is one of the countries that has gained a prominent position in preserving employment rights and achieving full equality. Legislation regulating labor relations in the country is consistent with the principles and standards included in the levels of the International Labor Organization, as it was characterized by the comprehensiveness of the legislation and covering all labor aspects that require the intervention of the legislator.

The UAE has achieved great and unprecedented achievements that made it worthily and deservedly lead the efforts to consolidate the human right to work through the advanced laws it enacted, and what the various bodies and ministries have done that work to ensure their happiness and comfort and their access to all their financial and living rights.

The values ​​of the UAE society are based on solidarity, mutual support, and respect for the humanity of mankind, and these values ​​are supported by the inherent human values ​​of society and the legislation that safeguards human dignity, guarantees the rights of the worker, includes his freedom and appreciates his work, in addition to equality and social justice, and the provision of security and reassurance.