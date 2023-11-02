Tomorrow, Friday, the UAE will witness official and popular celebrations on the occasion of “Flag Day,” where the country’s flag will be raised and fluttered high at the same time above the headquarters of ministries and official agencies, while buildings of all kinds will be adorned with the colors of the flag.

The event has become an annual national occasion in which the Emirates’ residents, both citizens and residents, express their belonging and loyalty to the state and its leadership, and adherence to the values ​​and principles inherited from the founding fathers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, called on all ministries and institutions to raise the flag uniformly at 10 am on November 3.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “Brothers and sisters… as we are accustomed to every year… we celebrate Flag Day on the third of November… we celebrate the flag of the homeland… the flag of our pride, dignity and our glorious union.”

His Highness added: “We call on all ministries and institutions in the country to raise the Emirati flag on the third of November at ten in the morning at the same time… and with united feelings… and we call on all the people of the nation to participate in this occasion… an occasion in which we express our renewed resolve and our firm will to work to ensure the survival of the nation. This flag flies high, expressing our achievements, our union, and the pride of our country.”

The occasion embodies the feelings of unity, coexistence and peace between the people of the country and residents, and reinforces the image of the UAE as a beacon of coexistence and tolerance in the region, as men, women, youth and children of all nationalities participate in this most beautiful day by expressing their love for the UAE in various forms.

The occasion coincides annually with the proximity of the country’s celebrations of Union Day, as the UAE flag was raised for the first time on December 2, 1971, and the first to raise it was the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” at “Union House” in the Emirate of Dubai. .

Over the past years, Flag Day was an occasion to register the name of the Emirates in the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2020, the Global Village in Dubai set a record by collecting more than a thousand flags from the Emirates, to achieve the record for the largest number collected using flags in the world.

In 2019, the Dubai Police General Command achieved the achievement of entering the UAE flag into the Guinness Book of Records, with two records: “the longest flag in the world” and “the most number of people carrying a flag.”

In 2018, Skydive Dubai succeeded in designing the UAE flag to standards that are considered the largest in the world, as the width of the flag reached 50.76 metres, the length was 96.25 metres, and the total area was 4885.65 cubic metres, while the length of the flag reached 2020 meters (2 kilometers and 20 metres). The number of people participating in the campaign reached 5,000 from 58 nationalities around the world.