Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The United Arab Emirates called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting regarding the developments in Al-Aqsa Mosque, following the Israeli minister’s storming of the mosque’s courtyard yesterday. And the official account of the country’s mission to the United Nations posted on Twitter a tweet in which it said: “The UAE and China called on the Security Council to hold an emergency meeting regarding the recent developments in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.” Yesterday, the UAE strongly condemned the storming of an Israeli minister into the courtyard of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, protected by Israeli forces. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque and stop dangerous and provocative violations in it, and to respect the role of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in caring for sanctities and endowments in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not to prejudice the authority and powers of managing the endowments of Jerusalem and the affairs of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The ministry called on the Israeli authorities to reduce escalation and not take steps to exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as putting an end to illegal practices that threaten reaching a two-state solution and establishing an independent Palestinian state. on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.