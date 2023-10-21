New York (Union)

Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, stressed that the support of the United Nations Security Council for regional and bilateral mediation efforts can make significant progress towards achieving peace, adding that the pursuit of peace is very important, to the extent that it requires mobilizing all concerned parties towards the same goal, and she stressed the The necessity of providing urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and reviving the political horizon.

Her Excellency delivered the UAE’s speech during a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, about the contributions of regional mechanisms to peace and security, saying: “The great importance lies in the Council speaking with one voice about the catastrophic crisis unfolding in Gaza.”

She stated: “Regional efforts are extremely important to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, as well as to prevent the risk of spillover of the conflict, and their voices play a decisive role in reviving the political horizon that Israel and Palestine so desperately need.”

She added: Whether the Security Council, member states, or regional organizations are concerned in this matter, the focus should not be on who leads the efforts or who follows them, but rather on who is best able to build confidence.

She continued: “The road to peace is a difficult journey, and the efforts made by a wide range of actors should not be viewed as conflicting when they meet at the same ultimate goal, but rather the work of regional and international organizations should reinforce each other.”

Her Excellency Minister Noura Al Kaabi said: Confidence-building measures can help build crucial bonds during conflict when there is no end in sight.

She noted that the benefits of a multi-level and multi-faceted approach lie in strengthening efforts aimed at conflict prevention and mediation.

She stated that the current raging crisis in the Middle East is the result of the belief that the conflict can be managed indefinitely without addressing its root causes, and this is not a solution, but rather emphasizes the need to mobilize all tools available to international and regional bodies in order to give priority to preventive diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Her Excellency said: “The multi-level and multi-faceted approach contributes to strengthening conflict prevention efforts.”