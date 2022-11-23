New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE called on the UN Security Council to take deterrent measures, including applying more pressure and imposing sanctions, to deter the terrorist “Houthi” militia from continuing to threaten the security and stability of Yemen and the region.

The UAE said, in a statement before the Security Council on Yemen, delivered by Ambassador Muhammad Abu Shihab, the country’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, that Yemen is going through a critical stage since the end of the armistice, as the terrorist “Houthi” militia continues its hostile approach towards the Yemeni people and their legitimate government. This reinforces its regional and international isolation, and shows the extent of the threat it poses to peace and security in the region.

Abu Shihab stated that since the previous Security Council session on Yemen, the “Houthi” militia launched terrorist attacks using drones on oil installations and ships in Hadramout and Shabwa, stressing the UAE’s strong condemnation of these attacks, which pose a serious threat to international navigation, global energy supplies and the Yemeni economy. He pointed out that the “Houthi” militia also bombed civilian objects and camps for the displaced in the governorates of Ma’rib and Taiz, causing the death and injury of civilians, including children and women, in addition to bombing roads and bridges, including a bridge linking the besieged Lahj and Taiz, and also continuing to commit the most heinous violations and launch campaigns of intimidation and arrest. .

He added, “These crimes show the Houthi militia’s insistence on returning the situation in Yemen to what it was before the armistice, and contradict regional and international efforts to renew it, just as they are completely similar to the tactics of other terrorist groups that attack civilians for political gain.”

In exchange for the Presidential Leadership Council showing great flexibility and restraint, Abu Shihab affirmed the Houthi militia’s adherence to impossible conditions in the negotiations, pointing out that despite the continuation of a number of advantages of the truce so far, including the flow of oil derivatives through the port of Hodeidah and the landing of commercial flights at Sana’a airport, However, the “Houthi” militia is responding to all attempts to calm down and build bridges with more provocations, and such behavior is no longer surprising from a group that has deliberately thwarted the course of negotiations since the beginning of the crisis.

Abu Shehab noted the UAE’s continued strong support for the efforts of the Special Envoy to reach an agreement to renew and expand the armistice, stressing that a peaceful solution is the natural path to end the conflict and enable Yemenis to move into the stage of reconstruction and construction.

He said, “The time has come to agree on solid grounds for the resumption of a comprehensive political process under the auspices of the United Nations, as chances for peace in Yemen are still available if the Houthis commit to a political solution,” reiterating the UAE’s deep concern about the continued violations of the arms embargo imposed by resolutions 2216 and 2624. Last week, the US Navy seized nearly 170 tons of explosive materials in the Gulf of Oman.

He added, “We affirm that any threat by the Houthi terrorist group to neighboring countries, or the launch of missiles or drones, is considered a direct aggression against those countries, and it will be met with a direct and firm response by the Arab coalition.”

He continued, “Human suffering in Yemen is increasing with the noticeable military escalation and the targeting of Yemeni economic interests,” noting that the Houthi attacks on oil facilities may lead to catastrophic environmental consequences in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, while the dilapidated Safer reservoir still poses a serious environmental threat. .

He stressed the need for the “Houthi” militia to lift all obstacles it imposes on the arrival of humanitarian aid to the areas under its control, and to stop imposing restrictions on the movement of humanitarian workers, especially against Yemeni women.

At the end of the statement, Abu Shihab affirmed the UAE’s continuation in providing support to improve living conditions in Yemen, and stressed the importance of the Security Council continuing to speak with one voice against anti-peace behavior in Yemen, and to take deterrent measures, including exerting more pressure and imposing sanctions to deter The terrorist “Houthi” militia ceased to threaten the security and stability of Yemen and the region.