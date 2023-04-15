According to the “WAM” agency, the UAE embassy in Khartoum is following with great concern the current events in brotherly Sudan, and stresses the UAE’s firm position on the need to reduce escalation and work to find a peaceful solution to the crisis between the parties concerned, and the need to support efforts aimed at supporting the political process and achieving consensus. towards the formation of the government.

Events are accelerating in Sudan, where clashes broke out this morning, Saturday, between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, amid conflicting reports about the reasons and about the places of control of each of them, while the American and Russian embassies, as well as the civil forces in Sudan, called for calm.