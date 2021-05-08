The United Arab Emirates has urged the international community to address gaps in access to science and technology in order to improve the quality and well-being of life around the world.

This came in a statement delivered by video call by Her Excellency Sarah Bint Youssef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, at the sixth annual United Nations Forum for Science, Technology and Innovation.

Her Excellency said in the statement: “Science and technology have had an important role in the past year, as technology has been the tool that has supported our health care systems, as scientists and doctors have discovered more about the virus. And the tool that provided us with the means of prevention, which is the vaccine. Our children continued to learn, as it was the tool that supported the economies, as work continued in its various forms. “

Her Excellency stressed the ability of science to bring people together and find solutions to complex issues, and indicated how the UAE is shaping its scientific and technological system, with a primary focus on climate change, health care, and food and water security. Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister stressed the importance of flexibility and adaptation, noting that the UAE has reviewed its policies to ensure the resilience and effectiveness of policies locally and globally, in addition to addressing its main challenges and turning them into opportunities for success and prosperity.

Moreover, Minister Al-Amiri explained that the UAE has built a science and technology system that is more resilient to face challenges, increase production, and influence the economy and society. She added that the UAE continues to enhance its international efforts and cooperation in research and development. As an example, she referred to the “AIM for Climate Mission” announced by the UAE along with the United States and other partners during the US President Joe Biden summit on the climate.

The initiative aims to accelerate agricultural research and development that will enable the industry to better combat climate change, and thus it is a good example for stakeholders from various fields to come together to solve global challenges.

The United Nations Science, Technology and Innovation Forum is an annual forum for governments, civil society, the private sector, the scientific community, UN agencies, youth and others to identify and test technology needs and gaps to help advance progress in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. This year’s meeting focused on science, technology and innovation for a sustainable recovery from COVID-19, and effective paths for comprehensive action towards the sustainable development goals.