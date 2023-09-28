The UAE confirmed that it is following with great concern the recent tensions between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Kosovo, which threaten further escalation and instability, stressing the need to respect the rules and principles of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for avoiding any steps that might lead to escalation of tension, expressing hope that the two countries will return to their commitment to dialogue and implement the reconciliation agreement between them that was reached in Brussels last February in a way that achieves peace and prosperity for the peoples of Serbia and Kosovo, and for the entire region. .

The Ministry reiterated that the dialogue sponsored by the European Union is the best way to resolve all outstanding issues and stressed the UAE’s readiness to support this path.

The Ministry stressed the importance of joint efforts to enhance diplomacy and dialogue, as the UAE and its wise leadership believe in the importance of building bridges and cooperation to enhance trust in a way that brings together different viewpoints.

The Ministry indicated that the UAE has strong relations with both the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Kosovo, and looks forward to enhancing the prospects for cooperation between them in order to achieve common interests.