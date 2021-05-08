His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Minister of State, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates expresses its grave concern about the violence in occupied East Jerusalem and that it strongly condemns the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the displacement of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilians. His Excellency indicated that the UAE strongly condemns and denounces the Israeli authorities’ storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the need for the Israeli authorities to assume their responsibility in accordance with the rules of international law to provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians and their right to practice religious rites, as well as to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. His Excellency also stressed the need to respect the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s role in caring for holy sites, in accordance with international law and the historical status quo, and not to prejudice the authority and powers of the management of the endowments of Jerusalem and the affairs of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. His Excellency called on the Israeli authorities to assume responsibility in reducing the escalation and putting an end to all attacks and practices that lead to a continuing state of tension and tension. He also stressed the need to preserve the historical identity of occupied Jerusalem and calm and to exercise maximum restraint to avoid the region drifting to new levels of instability and threat. The ladder.