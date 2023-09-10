This came during Al Muhairi’s meeting with several African ministers and leaders during her participation in the African Food Systems Forum, which concluded its activities recently in the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam.

The African Food Systems Forum, organized by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), comes during a historic week for UAE-Africa relations, as the UAE pledged to provide $4.5 billion to support clean energy projects during the African Climate Summit.

Al Muhairi said in her speech before the forum: “This was a historic week for the African continent. Just a few days ago, the Nairobi Declaration was approved, as well as a pledge to provide billions of dollars to help African countries achieve comprehensive green growth in the face of climate change.”

She added: “It was a source of pride for us in the UAE to pledge $4.5 billion to invest in clean energy potential in Africa, and our discussions in this forum also confirm the extent of the need to transform food systems to make them more resilient and inclusive, and use them as engines to drive economic growth and prosperity for all countries. These two events have contributed to laying solid foundations for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will focus its main agenda on energy, finance and food.”

Al Muhairi participated in a dialogue session on the sustainable transformation of food systems, and highlighted the importance of the food systems and agriculture agenda for the COP28 Conference of the Parties, which she launched during the United Nations Food Systems Summit 2023 (Moment of Evaluation), which was hosted by the Italian capital, Rome, last July.

Al Muhairi stressed the main objectives of the agenda, which are stimulating national leadership, encouraging non-governmental entities to participate, raising the level of innovation, and mobilizing funding.

It called on African countries to strengthen their commitment to work to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change on food systems by signing the “Leaders’ Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action.”

During a presidential session entitled “The Fundamental Question: Can Africa secure its food needs?”, Al Mheiri delivered a speech in which she called on African countries to sign the “Leaders’ Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action,” stressing that this declaration constitutes a strong means for countries to commit to food system transformation. Global.

This session was attended by the heads of several African countries, including Samia Sulhu Hassan, President of Tanzania; William Ruto, President of Kenya; Macky Sall, President of Senegal; and Everest Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi.

The Presidential Session was one of the highlights of the African Food Systems Forum, and included many panel discussions and activities.

During the session, Al Muhairi spoke about the importance of youth participation in climate action, also stressing the critical role of innovation in transforming the global food system, and encouraged countries to share technology and knowledge to stimulate change.

She urged African countries to join the “Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative” led by the UAE in cooperation with the United States.

This initiative, which includes more than 500 global partners, has succeeded in securing a pledge to invest US$13 billion in climate-smart agriculture and food system innovation.

Al Muhairi also called on participating countries to join the “Mangrove Alliance for Climate,” a project launched by the UAE in cooperation with Indonesia, with the aim of protecting and rehabilitating mangrove tree systems around the world.

During a ministerial event for the COP28 Conference of the Parties, Al Mheiri was keen to collect observations from African countries to use them to enrich the “Leaders’ Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action.”

This provided an important opportunity to strengthen international cooperation, and ensure that the Declaration meets the needs of countries across the African continent.

Speaking during the ministerial session on the sidelines of the forum, Al Muhairi said: “Climate change is one of the urgent crises that requires immediate intervention. To address it, we must focus on the transformation of the global food system in all our discussions, and the COP28 Presidency believes that all ways to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement “For climate action, we must first address food systems and climate action.”

In the last event of the forum, Al Muhairi gathered momentum for the COP28 Conference of the Parties, just 81 days before it was held.

She said that the UAE seeks for the COP28 conference to be a global turning point in the field of climate change, by refocusing efforts on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, ensuring comprehensive climate financing, and launching effective initiatives to adapt to and mitigate the repercussions of climate change in a way that ensures the protection of lives and livelihoods. “Live.”

She stressed the UAE’s support for Africa in obtaining the necessary funding to adapt to the effects of climate change.

In this regard, she said: “At the COP28 Conference of the Parties, we will stand side by side with African countries, and call for increasing climate financing to support the launch of food system transformation initiatives. Because Africa is responsible for only a small portion of greenhouse gas emissions, all available support should be provided to strengthen its food systems.” Which is under severe threat due to the repercussions of climate change.”

She reminded attendees of the need to reform African food systems first in order to ultimately reform the global food system.